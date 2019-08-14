New
Refurb HTC One M9 32GB Android Phone for AT&T
$69
free shipping

Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the refurbished HTC One M9 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for AT&T in Gunmetal Gray for $69 with free shipping. That's $61 less than the lowest price we could find for a new unit now and is the best we've seen for any iteration of this phone. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 1-year Quickship warranty applies
Features
  • 5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 2GHz 8-core processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • 20MP rear camera
  • Android 5.0 OS (Lollipop)
