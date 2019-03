Today only, A4C offers the refurbished HP x Isaac Mizrahi 42mm Smartwatch forwith. That's $5 under last week's mention, $70 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. It features an analog face with OLED display and stainless steel case, and monitors phone calls, fitness, and appointments. It's compatible with Android and iOS devices.Note: A 90-day A4C warranty applies.