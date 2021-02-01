Apply coupon code "DNHP10" to save $140 off the list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 anti-flare display
- 2GB RAM and 32GB eMMC SSD
- Windows Pro 64-bit
That's $30 under our mention from two weeks ago, $210 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1D3E3AV_1
It's $17 under our mention from three days ago, $160 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1B9N3AV_1
It's $150 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel® Optane memory to get this option for no additional cost.
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 9ZF94AV_1
Score big savings on select ThinkPad laptops. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Pictured is the Lenovo ThinkPad L390 i3 Whiskey Lake 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $658.99 ($948 off).
That's $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- 4GB RAM; 128 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512JA-PH31-BAC
That's $345 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $49 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip (8-core CPU, 7-core GPU)
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Model: MGN63LL/A
That's $20 under the best price we could find for a comparable item. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Iron frame
Apply coupon code "DNLZY" for a savings of $22. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several color (Blue pictured).
- 5 adjustable backrest positions
- padded with recycled cotton
- removeable linen cover
- USB interface
Apply coupon code "DNWSHNG" to save a total of $310 off list, making this $10 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- supports up to 10-lb. load
- built-in drain pump and drainage tube
- built-in germicidal UV light
- 6 programs and 3 water level selections
- removable lint filter
- adjustable bottom feet
- measures 16.5" x 16" x 29.5"
Apply coupon code "DNPTIOST" to save an additional $20, for a total of $540 off list. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- acacia wood frame
- washable cushion covers
- includes loveseat, lounge, and table
It's at an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Comes with a WiFi dongle
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
It's $419 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Note that you can upgrade to a 512GB SSD w/ 32GB Intel Optane Memory for free.
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10750H 2.60GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD
- 15.6" 1920x1080 WLED display
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register