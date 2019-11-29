Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Stream Celeron N4000 14" Laptop
$123 $229
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Add to cart to get this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) WLED-backlit display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC flash memory
  • Windows 10 in S Mode
  • Model: 14-cb112wm
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Celeron 14 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register