eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Stream Braswell Dual 11.6" Laptop
$93 $109
free shipping

That's $106 off list and the lowest price we've seen for a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops in-cart.
  • It's offered by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 IPS display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
  • Windows 10 in S mode
  • available in Purple
  • Model: 11AH013WM
