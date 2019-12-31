Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 25 mins ago
Refurb HP Stream Braswell Dual 11.6" Laptop
$110 $129
free shipping

That's $89 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Use coupon code "JUMBOSAVE" to get his price.
  • It's sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 IPS display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB SSD
  • Windows 10 in S mode
  • available in Purple
  • Model: 11AH013WM
  • Code "JUMBOSAVE"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
