New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb HP Prodesk 705 G2 AMD Desktop w/ 500GB HDD
$140 $340
free shipping

It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by refurbio via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • comes with a WiFi dongle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
AMD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
rmartie81
AMD Ryzen A10?
2 weeks 3 days ago