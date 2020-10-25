It's $200 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Ryzen A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Published 24 min ago
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
That's a $9 low, although most stores charge $450+. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's $84 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 7 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 15VFHPDT0318
It's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago, $195 under list price, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Endear Distributors via eBay
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Optane memory
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Windows 10 Home OS
- Model: 590P0033W
That's a savings of at least $172 compared against similar new models all bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Sold by uptstore via eBay.
- A 90-day upstore warranty applies.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save extra on already discounted laptops and desktops. Shop Now at Lenovo
Apply coupon code "30HT7WT5" for a savings of $42. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FeiDo via Amazon.
- Intel Atom Z8350 1.44GHz Cherry Trail quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Windows 10 Pro
Clip the on-page $15 off coupon and apply code "001BEELINK" to save $60 and make this $6 under our mention from last week. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xuri-Beelink via Amazon.
- Intel Core i5-5257u 2.70GHz Broadwell dual-core CPU
- 8G RAM and 128G SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
- Intel Iris 6100 graphics
- Model: U57
Save on over 20 items including headphones from $80, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These item are backed by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's a $33 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black
- Sold by Joe's New Balance Outlet via eBay.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
Save on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and more. Shop Now at HP
It's $2 under our mention from ten days ago and the best price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 92 Bright White.
- made in USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- Model: 172160R
It's $20 less than our mention from September, $260 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at HP
- requires two AAA batteries (included)
- 2.4GHz wireless dongle
- Model: X6W31AA#ABL
