New
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb HP Prodesk 705 G2 AMD Desktop w/ 500GB HDD
$136 $260
free shipping

It's within $5 of an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • comes with a WiFi dongle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
AMD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register