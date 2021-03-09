It's within $5 of an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $150 below the list price. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- USB black wired keyboard and mouse combo
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20W63AA#ABA
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm HDD + 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Get an extra 5% off monitors when you buy this PC.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: tp01-0145m
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Save on about a dozen builds of this solid workhorse. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3681w10ps2033
Apply code "2021MARDEAL3" to save an extra $125 select desktops priced $299 or more. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Not valid on clearance items.
- Pictured is the Dell OptiPlex 3040 Skylake i3 SFF Desktop PC for $224 after coupon ($125 off list).
It's a buck under our mention from February and $34 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in 4-foot x 25-foot Black.
- Sold by A Plus Choice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- portable
- mildew and mold free
It's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Use code "SAV5HP21" to get this price. It's $32 under our February mention, $102 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10300H 2.5GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZF33AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
It's $60 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1080p touch display
- 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC
- ChromeOS
- functions as a tablet or laptop
- Model: 14a-ca0010nr
It's $110 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700U 2.0GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 27A48UA#ABA
Sign In or Register