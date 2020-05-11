Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb HP Probook Ivy Bridge i5 14" Laptop
$220 $500
free shipping

That's a $280 savings off list price. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3320M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core CPU
  • 14" HD LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 320GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Expires 5/11/2020
