Refurb HP Pro 6300 3rd-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 22" Monitor
$255 w/ $25 in Rakuten Points $470
$1 shipping

After factoring in the credit, that's $240 off and the lowest price we could find.

Update: Shipping now adds a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
  • No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
