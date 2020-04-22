Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Refurb HP Pro 6300 3rd-Gen i5 Desktop w/ 22" Monitor
$255 $470
$1 shipping

That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
  • No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
  • No warranty information is provided.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Model: BTG-00024988
  • Popularity: 3/5
