New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 11 mins ago
$400 $460
free shipping
Ending today, Adorama via Rakuten offers the refurbished HP Pavilion 590-p0057c Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $459.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops it to $399.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $66, excluding the below mention. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg charges the same.
- No warranty information is provided.
Features
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB graphics card
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LA35AAR#ABA
Details
Related Offers
HP · 5 days ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 10 hrs ago
HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i3 Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $329 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- VGA & HDMI connections
Ends Today
Woot · 7 hrs ago
Refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops at Woot
from $180
free shipping w/ Prime
Today only, Woot discounts a selection of refurbished Lenovo Laptops & Desktops. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. With prices starting from $179.99, save on up to four models. Shop Now
Tips
- A 90-day Shivnet Technology Solutions or 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies
Walmart · 21 hrs ago
Overpowered i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$899 $1,899
free shipping
Walmart offers the Overpowered Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $899 with free shipping. That's $1,000 off and very strong specs for a PC at this price. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 32GB RAM
- 512GB SSD + 2TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DTW2
Dell Home · 6 hrs ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
New
Dell Small Business · 55 mins ago
Dell Inspiron 3668 Kaby Lake i5 3GHz Desktop PC w/ 12GB RAM
$449 $690
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Inspiron 3668 Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Desktop PC for $579. Coupon code "449INSDT" cuts that to $449. With free shipping, that's $30 under mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $241.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-7400 3GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
- 12GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Ends Today
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $340
free shipping
Ending today, Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's $65 under last year's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $55 less than a new one today.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
2nd-Gen. Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$139 $164
free shipping
Ending today, All Day Zip via Rakuten offers the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $164. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts the price to $139.40. With free shipping, that's a buck under our May mention and is the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- new Apple H1 headphone chip
- up to 18 hours of talk time on a full charge
- automatically on, automatically connected
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone
$500 $589
free shipping
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $589. Coupon code "BUY89" cuts the price to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $29 under our mention from three weeks ago, and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also the best deal today by $85.) Buy Now
Tips
- Plus, you'll bag $9.98 in Rakuten points.
Features
- A11 Bionic chip neural engine
- 12MP dual rear camera
- wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: IPHX 64GB SPG
Ends Today
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Arcade1UP Deluxe Ed. 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet
$272 $300
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten offers the Arcade1UP Deluxe Edition 12-in-1 Arcade Cabinet for $319.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $271.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $28 and tied with our April mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- you must be signed in to your account to apply the code
Features
- 17" color LCD
- games include Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, more
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $780 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
HP · 3 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$340 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
HP · 6 days ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- holds 10 HP Zink sticky-back photo paper sheets
- 5-megapixel resolution
- microSD card slot (up to 256GB)
- Model: 2FB96A#742
Amazon · 5 days ago
HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer
$150 $269
free shipping
As a reader discovered, Amazon offers the HP LaserJet Pro M402n Monochrome Laser Printer for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 40ppm print speed
- 4800x600 dpi
- wired networking
- ePrint technology
- 350-sheet capacity
