Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop w/ 2GB GPU
$350 $460
free shipping

It's a $50 drop since June and the best we've seen. The next cheapest refurb is $40 more at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day HP warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB graphics card
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
Core i5 Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register