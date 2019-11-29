Open Offer in New Tab
New
eBay
Refurb HP Pavilion Coffee Lake i3 3.6GHz Desktop PC
$169 $199
free shipping

That's $280 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIPOutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty backed by VIPOutlet applies.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Optane memory
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Windows 10 Home OS
  • Model: 590-p0033w
1 comment
Omnytrix
Not 16 GB of RAM. is 4 GB.
47 min ago