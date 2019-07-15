New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb HP Kaby Lake Celeron 22" 1080p AIO PC
$223
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished HP 22-c0063w Intel Kaby Lake Celeron 2.9GHz 21.5" 1080p All-in-One Desktop PC in White for $279. In cart, that drops to $223.20. With free shipping, that's $146 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Celeron G4900T 2.9GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 22C0063W
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 7/15/2019
    Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
Celeron Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register