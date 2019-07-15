New
$223
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished HP 22-c0063w Intel Kaby Lake Celeron 2.9GHz 21.5" 1080p All-in-One Desktop PC in White for $279. In cart, that drops to $223.20. With free shipping, that's $146 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
- A 1-year warranty is included, although it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron G4900T 2.9GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED LCD
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 22C0063W
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 41 min ago
-
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 34" Curved AIO Desktop
$1,880 $2,180
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700T 2.4GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 34" 3440x1440 ultrawide LED display
- 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU
- 5 USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, and HDMI input
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Envy 9th-Gen. Coffee Lake i5 6-Core Desktop PC w/ 16GB Optane
$650 $849
free shipping
HP offers its HP Envy 795-0030xt Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC with 16GB Intel Optane Memory in Natural Silver for $649.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $199 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- On the configuration page, scroll down and click on "16GB NVMe Intel Optane Memory for storage acceleration" to bag this upgrade for free.
- 9th-generation Intel Core i5-9400 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 6XQ71AV_1
HP · 4 days ago
HP 24-f1055z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz Desktop PC
$500 $670
free shipping
HP offers the HP 24-f1055z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core processor
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS FHD WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 6 days ago
HP Omen Coffee Lake Core i7 6-Core Gaming PC w/ 6GB GPU
$1,071 $1,500
free shipping
HP offers its HP Omen 880-160se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,099.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $400 off list and the price we could find. (Opt for additional 16GB optane memory, free of charge, when customizing to clinch an extra $49 in savings.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1,071.42. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory (add for free when customizing)
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Refurbished Store · 15 hrs ago
Dell Optiplex 7020 Desktops
from $129
free shipping
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of its refurbished Dell OptiPlex 7020 desktops with prices starting from $129. Plus, these items bag free shipping. That's tied with our April mention as one of the best extra discount we've seen on these. Shop Now
- Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty
- Exclusions apply, including clearance items
Dell Home · 1 wk ago
Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 6-Core Desktop w/ 16GB RAM
$700 $1,000
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell XPS 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Desktop PC for $999.99. Coupon code "AFF300XPS" cuts that to $699.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago at $300 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8700 3.2GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: DXCWVMAXi7UMAAFF
New
Dell Small Business · 3 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC w/ Windows 10 Pro
$329 $460
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $329 with free shipping. That's $131 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Home · 3 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC
$300 $400
free shipping
Dell Home offers the Dell Inspiron Intel Coffee Lake Pentium Gold 3.8GHz Small Desktop PC for $299.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Pentium Gold G5420 3.8GHz Coffee Lake dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.)
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
HP · 4 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop
$420 $720
free shipping
HP offers the 3.84-lb HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop in Gold or Silver for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention from a week ago and the best we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP Kaby Lake R 16" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM
$520 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Red pictured) for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our September mention, $720 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
