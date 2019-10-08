New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Intel Celeron 1.1GHz 16" Laptop
$214 $499
free shipping

That's $65 less than buying a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by DigJungle via eBay
  • includes a 6-month HP warranty
Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 500GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-bs212wm
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Celeron 15.6 inch 16 inch Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register