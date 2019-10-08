Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $65 less than buying a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $6 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price has dropped to $479.99. Buy Now at HP
That's a savings of $300 off list price and the lowest price we've seen for a Pavilion model with these specs. Buy Now at Staples
That's $470 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $790 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Refurbees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E7450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Ultrabook Laptop for $298.79. Coupon code "LK37" cuts it to $283.55. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Microsoft offers preorders on its new Microsoft Surface Laptops, with prices starting from $899.99. The deals:
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
Shop laptops, smart watches, iPhones, AirPods, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $21 off list, but most stores charge around $80 for a very similar model.
Update: The price has increased to $49. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $410 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $600 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
