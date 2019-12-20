Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 39 mins ago
Refurb HP Envy x360 Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop
$526 in cart $619
free shipping

That's $373 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To get this deal, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sold by vipoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-cn1073wm
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
