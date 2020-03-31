Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Envy 5055 Wireless Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer
$47 $100
free shipping

That's $33 under what you'd pay at Best Buy new, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by techoutletmall via eBay
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • up to 10ppm print speed
  • up to 4800x1200 optimized dpi color
  • HP Instant Ink compatible
  • 802.11n dual-band wireless
  • Model: M2U85A#B1H
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Inkjet Printers eBay HP
WiFi All-in-One Popularity: 3/5
