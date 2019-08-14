New
Refurb HP Elitebook 8470P i5 Dual 2.6GHz 14" Laptop
$200 $600
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-3320M 2.6GHz Ivy Bridge dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 4GB RAM & 320GB hard drive
  • DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Code "HPDS"
