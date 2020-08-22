RefurBees offers this Refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop Bundle with 2 Refurbished Monitors for $399. Coupon code "DUAL" cuts it to $368.50. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
- A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
- HP 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC
- Two HP 20" monitors
- Wali Dual Monitor Mount
- Wired keyboard and mouse
- (Desk and chair not included)
-
Expires 8/22/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Note that you can upgrade to a WD Black 256GB NVMe SSD for free during the checkout.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3500 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 9NA81AV_1
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to get $50 under our mention from last week, $900 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
That's $20 less than our mention from a few days ago, and a savings of $220 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8wl75av-1
Members can sign up for student deals to get an extra $100 off the sale price for this Chromebook, which is nicely equipped for the price and features a 360° flip-and-fold design to operate in various modes. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Not a My Best Buy Student member? (It's free to join).
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch screen
- 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 14C-CA0053DX
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
Sign In or Register