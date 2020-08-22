New
Refurb HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop Bundle with 2 Monitors
$369 $399
RefurBees offers this Refurbished HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini Desktop Bundle with 2 Refurbished Monitors for $399. Coupon code "DUAL" cuts it to $368.50. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees

  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
  • HP 800 G2 Mini Desktop PC
  • Two HP 20" monitors
  • Wali Dual Monitor Mount
  • Wired keyboard and mouse
  • (Desk and chair not included)
  • Expires 8/22/2020
