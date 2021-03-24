It's $24 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 4th gen. Intel Core i7-4770 Haswell 3.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 2TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- includes keyboard and mouse
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.7GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: TG01-1070m
That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
Third-party sellers charge about this price for just the oft out-of-stock GPU elsewhere. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Generation Unlocked Intel i7-10700K 3.8GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU w/ Liquid Cooling
- HyperX 16GB RAM; WD Black 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2H4A2AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $150. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-Core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9EE16AA#ABA
Save on a range of configurations for home and office needs. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 1-year CNB Computers warranty applies.
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "BIZDT299" to save $414 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i3-10100 Comet Lake 3.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $233 off list, thanks to coupon code "FLASHSALE". Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Ryzen 7 4700G 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90Q30008US
Work in Shaq-designed comfort and save. Plus, members get 15% back in rewards points. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Shaquille O'Neal Amphion Bonded Leather High-Back Executive Chair for $329.99 (a low by $10).
- Not a Rewards member? (It's free to join).
It's $20 under our mention from December, $120 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Mobile CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: F512DA-DB34
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 1.1GHz Gemini Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- Model: E410MA-OH24
It's $170 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
That's a savings of $20 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Available in several colors (Jet Black pictured).
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366 x 768 micro-edge display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9VN16AV_1
