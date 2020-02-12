Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Elite 8200 Core i5 3.1GHz Tower Desktop
$169
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished HP Elite 8200 Core i5 3.1GHz Tower Desktop for $169 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-2400 3.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM & 240GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit
  • Wired keyboard and mouse included
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Desktops RefurBees HP
Core i5 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register