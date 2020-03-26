Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 42 mins ago
Refurb HP Compaq Elite 8100 Desktop w/ 1TB HDD, 22" Monitor
$235 $260
free shipping

That's $50 less than buying from another storefront. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • use coupon code "BL25" to drop the price
  • Intel i5 dual-core Gen 1 3.2GHz processor
  • 8GB RAM, 16GB storage, 1TB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
  • Code "BL25"
  • Expires 3/26/2020
