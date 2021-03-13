That's a savings of $231 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year parts and labor warranty is included.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $58.99 (low by $11)
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save up to $350 on a selection of laptops from Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Microsoft, and more, including gaming, touch, chromebooks, 4K, and 2-in-1 models. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the HP OMEN 10th-Gen i7 15.6" 4K Gaming Laptop for $1,449.99 (low by $349).
It's within $5 of an all-time low and a cheap price for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Apply coupon code "SAV5HP21" to save $155 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1366x768 IPS LCD touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" HD 1366x768 (768p) LED display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3M201UA#ABA
It's $70 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
