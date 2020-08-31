Coupon code "DNHP63" cuts it to $180 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz Ivy Bridge quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Note that you can upgrade to a WD Black 256GB NVMe SSD for free during the checkout.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3500 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 9NA81AV_1
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th Generation Intel i3-10300T Comet Lake 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 8AJ53AV_1
Save on laptops, monitors, desktops, and accessories. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Get the extra 8% off via coupon code "CLEARANCE8".
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $4 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and the lowest price we could find by $50 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Intel Canon Lake i3-8121U 2.2GHz dual core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB SATA HDD
- Radeon 540 2GB graphics card
- 2 HDMI, 4 USB
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: BOXNUC8i3CYSM1
Apply coupon code "4870720" for a savings of $221 off the list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it. (Longer warranties are available at additional cost.)
- Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- includes 22” widescreen monitor and keyboard
That's $4 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Snow Joe. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
That's $194 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.67" 3120x1440 AMOLED HDR10+ touchscreen
- Snapdragon 855 2.84GHz 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 3 rear cameras (48MP/16MP/8MP)
- pop-up front 16MP selfie camera
- Oxygen OS (based on Android 9 Pie)
- Model: GM1925
That's the best price we could find by $5, although most stores charge $130. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- Romer-G switches
- 6 programmable G keys
- Bluetooth
- 1ms response rate
- Model: 920-008386
That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $38. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen Intel i5 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM
- 2TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- 22" widescreen monitor
- keyboard & mouse
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
That's a savings of $57 off list and $7 less than HP charges for the monitor alone, so you're better off with this even if only for the backup keyboard and mouse. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- HP C2500 wired keyboard and mouse desktop combo
That's $100 off its list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- also scans, copies, and faxes
- up to 40 ppm
- 2.7" touchscreen
- 50-sheet auto document feeder
- 250-sheet input tray
- Model: M428fdw
That's a savings of $150 off list. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 16GB Intel Optane Memory
- 17.3" 1600 x 900 touchscreen display
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8yk40av-1
Sign In or Register