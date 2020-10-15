UntilGone · 9 hrs ago
Refurb HP Chromebook G3 Celeron Bay Trail 11.6" Laptop
$140 $145
free shipping

After coupon code "9233920" drops the price, it's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $100. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • This is a Grade-B refurb; you can upgrade to Grade-A (or to a model with 4GB RAM in either grade) at extra cost.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 Bay Trail 2.16GHz dual-core CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
  • Chrome OS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "9233920"
  • Expires 10/15/2020
    Published 9 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops UntilGone HP
Celeron 11.6 inch SSD Chromebooks Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register