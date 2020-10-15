After coupon code "9233920" drops the price, it's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $100. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- This is a Grade-B refurb; you can upgrade to Grade-A (or to a model with 4GB RAM in either grade) at extra cost.
- Intel Celeron N2840 Bay Trail 2.16GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
It's $50 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 5MU54AV_1
That's $20 under last week's mention, $109 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7FQ24AV_1
It's $41 under mention from last week, $160 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Select "12 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM" under memory customization for an additional 4GB RAM at no additional charge.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL84AV_1
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Brands on offer include Dell, HP, and Lenovo. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check individual product pages for warranty information.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Coupon code "6656920-AFS" drops it to $44 off list and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- 31.5” x 15.7”
- storage strap
Apply coupon code "7559720-AFS" to save $64 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 2.4" LCD monitor
- 320 x 240 resolution
- 0.3 mega pixels camera
- 180 seconds total record time
Coupon code "5092920-AFS" takes $12 off the list price and grabs free shipping. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Push down your opener and open a bottle instantly.
- Model: 5092920-AFS
Use coupon code "5495920-AFS" for a savings of $18. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black size XL or White size M.
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at HP
- Cherry MX Red mechanical switches
- RGB LED backlighting
- anti-ghosting
- N-Key rollover (NKRO)
- gaming mode
- Windows lock
- Model: 3VN40AA#ABL
That's $100 off and $80 under our August mention. Buy Now at HP
- If you'd rather have an SSD, you can substitute the 1TB HDD for a 128GB SSD at no additional cost.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 8 GB memory; 1 TB HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Pad over to $100 and apply code "25235" to get this price. Buy Now at Staples
- wide viewing angles
- 60Hz refresh rate
- Model: 1RM28A6#ABA
Coupon code "75129" yields the best price we've seen and a low now by $20. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA inputs
- Model: 3UA73AA#ABA
