eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 14" Laptop
$70 $85
free shipping

Not only is this the best we've seen for this model, it's also the best price we've seen for any HP Chromebook with an Intel processor. (It's a low by $15 for a refurb model.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by itd-gear via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • Model: F7W49UA
  • Intel Celeron 2955U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 16GB storage
  • HDMI, three USB, Bluetooth 4.0
  • Chrome OS
Details
Comments
