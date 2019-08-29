Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold or Silver for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $111 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Warm Gold or Misty Mauve for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's up to $30 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $79.99. Coupon code "OKLY" drops that to $69.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $113 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
Amazon offers the HP Color Laser 179fnw Wireless All-in-One Laser Printer for $199 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
ANTOnline via Google Express offers the HP Omen 15-dc1062nr Intel Coffee Lake i5 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop for $859.99. Coupon code "ERADWY" cuts that to $756.87. That's $142 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP Intel Core i3 16" Laptop with 128GB SSD in Gold or Silver for $329 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $69 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the HP Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $485 with free shipping. That's $1,014 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
