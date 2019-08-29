New
Daily Steals · 40 mins ago
Refurb HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop w/ HP Chromebook Always-On Case
$90 $500
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now

Tips
  • Be sure to remove shipping insurance to receive this price.
Features
  • Intel Celeron 2955U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 LED display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB storage
  • HDMI, three USB, Bluetooth 4.0
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: F7W49UA#ABA
↑ less
Buy from Daily Steals
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "HPCHRM"
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Laptops Daily Steals HP
Celeron 14 inch Chromebooks Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register