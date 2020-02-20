Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP Chromebook 11 G3 Celeron 2.16GHz 12" Laptop
$70 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Altatac via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "ALT4A" to get this price.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16GHz Bay Trail dual-core processor
  • 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB eMMC storage
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: L6V37AA-PB-RCC1
  • Code "ALT4A"
