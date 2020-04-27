Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Refurb HP 32" 1080p IPS Monitor
$200 $300
free shipping

That's a savings of $10 on this entertainment / home-office essential. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 1920x1080 resolution FHD display
  • 5ms response times
  • 2 HDMI, 1 VGA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
