New
eBay · 24 mins ago
Refurb Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G Verizon Phone
$100 $769
free shipping

Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty is provided
Features
  • 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones eBay Google
Refurbished Verizon Wireless Android Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register