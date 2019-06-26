New
$100 $769
free shipping
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $53 under our mention from last September, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- No warranty is provided
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Verizon Wireless · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless
$10/month for 24 months
free shipping
For qualified customers and with activation of a new 2-year contract, Verizon Wireless offers the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Just Black or Black/White for $10/month for 24 months ($240 total) with free shipping when you add the phone to cart via monthly device payments. That's $216 under our December mention and the best deal we've seen for this phone in any condition with any carrier. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $270). Buy Now
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 12.2-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 6" 2880x1440 pOLED touchscreen
Sprint · 1 mo ago
Google Pixel 3 64GB Smartphone for Sprint
$17/mo. w/ 18-mo. lease
free shipping
That's a savings of $300 off list price
With a qualifying activation on a Sprint Flex 18-month lease, Sprint offers Google Pixel 3 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $16.63 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) With free shipping, that's $300 off and the lowest price we could find.
Also available via a Sprint Flex 18-month lease is the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for Sprint in Black or White for $22.04 per month. (Best Buy charges the same.) That's also a savings of $300 off.
Note: Discount applied via monthly bill credits, which start within 2 bills. You must open a new line of service. After 18 months, you can either return the phone and upgrade to a new model or pay it off via lump sum or 6 monthly payments.
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Google · 3 wks ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prepaid Phone for TracFone w/ 1yr service
$60
free shipping
Tracfone via eBay offers the Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro 4G LTE Prepaid Phone for TracFone with 1-year's service in several colors (Black pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $15 less than what you'd pay for this elsewhere, without 1-year's service. (We last saw it for $100 nearly a year ago with $40 Air Time instead of the service.) Buy Now
- 1.2GHz quad-core processor
- 5.5" HD touchscreen
- 16GB storage
- 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 1yr service w/ 1,200 Min/Text/Data
eBay · 1 mo ago
Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G Smartphone
$313
free shipping
Acwholesaler via eBay offers the Unlocked Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Global 64GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $313.49. Buy Now
- 5.97" AMOLED full screen display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core 2.3GHz processor
- 6GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 20MP front camera & 48MP rear camera
- 802.11ac dual-band wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- MIUI 10 OS (based on Android 9.0 Pie)
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 3 wks ago
AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack
$10 $21
free shipping
AplusChoice via eBay offers the AplusChoice Solar-Powered Automatic LED Mounted Light 2-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- average run time of up to 8 hours on full charge
- Model: 11SLP002-3LED-BK
eBay · 1 mo ago
Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone
$6
free shipping
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month and around a buck less than what you'd pay elsewhere for such a case, but this is also the best selection we can find, with 12 model cases available. Buy Now
- Available for a wide range of iPhone models, from iPhone 6 to iPhone XS Max
