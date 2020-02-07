Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Google Pixel 2 64GB Android Phone
$120 $127
free shipping

That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by EMB Phones via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
  • Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 2.35GHz 8-core processor
  • 5" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
  • 8MP front camera and 12.2MP rear camera
  • Android 8.0 OS
  • Model: G011A
