Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS20" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Geek Alliance
- up to 3,800 sq. ft. coverage
- dual-band wireless
- access point with built-in Google Assistant
That's $124 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- transfer speeds of up to 3200 Mbps
- coverage of up to 3,500 sq. ft. and up to 50 devices
- Model: NETGEAR AC3200
Enjoy this low-cost alternative to traditional home phone service. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is locked to the Verizon network.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- voice mail
- call forwarding
- call waiting
- 3-way calling
- caller ID
- Model: F256VW
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. and 40+ devices
- up to 4.2Gbps
- works with all internet providers
- Model: RBK752
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz dual-core processor
- speeds up to 2,900Mbps
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port
- works with ASUS Router App
- Model: RT-AC86U
With six months of free Netflix, you'll save $38 compared to what you'd pay for the device at Target plus a 2-screen Netflix subscription. Buy Now at Google
- In three colors (Snow pictured).
- Available to new and existing Netflix subscribers.
It's dropped another $35 in the last four weeks to the best we've seen and it's a current low for a refurb model by $65. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- A 90-day EMB Phones warranty applies.
- submersible water resistance
- 12MP/8MP front and rear cameras
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 8-core (2.5GHz quad + 1.6GHz quad) processor
Save $260 when you purchase this phone on a 24-month payment plan. Plus, get $20 off the $40 activation fee. Credits will be spread out over the 24-month period. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Requires new lline and Select Unlimited plan.
- Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 730 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor
- Android v10
- 12.2MP camera and 8MP front camera
That's the same price you would pay elsewhere for a kit with only one bulb and $13 less than having to purchase an extra bulb to match this kit. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee; otherwise, orders $75 or more ship free.
- 2 GE C-Life Smart Bulbs
- Google Home Mini
- Model: GA01808-US
Sign In or Register