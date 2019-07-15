New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$56
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Charcoal for $69.99. In-cart that price drops to $55.99. With free shipping, that's $24 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Control compatible smart devices via Google Assistant, with voice and touch control
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Amazon Echo Show 5
$90
free shipping
Amazon offers the new Amazon Echo Show 5 in Charcoal or Sandstone for $89.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and although list price, you can even now secure yourself a discount by adding two to cart for $149.98 ($74.99 each). Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" compact photo display
- first Echo Show to have a built-in camera shutter for improved privacy
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Input
$15 w/ Prime $35
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- adds Alexa to any external speaker via a 3.5mm audio cable or Bluetooth
- Model: B07BFRHZLB
Amazon · 6 days ago
3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot
$25 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the 3rd-generation Amazon Echo Dot in several colors (Sandstone pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $5 under our May mention, $25 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Several other stores match this deal including Best Buy & Target
Features
- It's 70% louder than the previous model with better sound quality
eBay · 3 wks ago
Refurb Apple HomePod Speaker
$218 $299
free shipping
Blinq via eBay offers the refurbished Apple HomePod Speaker for $218.39 with free shipping. That's $51 less than our February mention of a new one, the third best price we've seen in any condition, and $81 less than a new one today. Buy Now
Features
- 6 microphones
- Apple Music integration
- beam-forming 7-speaker tweeter array
- woofer
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 1 day ago
Refurb Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G Verizon Phone
$100 $769
free shipping
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty is provided
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
