Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb GoPro Hero5 Black 4K Action Camera with 40-Piece Sports Accessory Bundle
$135 $223
free shipping

That's at least $88 less than you'd pay for a new Hero5 Black alone. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 90-day DHcameras warranty is provided.
  • Sold by rongyuanxie via eBay.
Features
  • 2" color touchscreen LCD
  • up to 4K video recording at 30fps & 12MP photo resolution
  • waterproof up to 33 feet without a housing
  • accessory bundle includes a wide range of mounts, adapters, and supports
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Digital Camcorders eBay GoPro
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register