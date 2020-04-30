Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Vivosport Fitness Tracker
$46 $200
free shipping

That's $14 less than a refurb costs elsewhere and the best we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by GPS City via eBay.
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
  • In Slate Gray.
Features
  • up to 8 hours of battery life in GPS mode
  • smart notifications and LiveTrack, and more
  • always-on color Garmin Chroma display
  • heart rate monitor
  • alarm, clock, GPS
  • Model: 010-01789-10
Details
