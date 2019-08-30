New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker
$56 w/ $8 Rakuten points
free shipping

Beach Camera via Rakuten offers the refurbished Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Activity Tracker in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that price to $55.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $2 under our March refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen for the HR+ in any condition (It's $17 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb today.) Buy Now

Tips
  • 1-year Garmin warranty applies
Features
  • heart rate monitor
  • calories burned
  • distance traveled
  • steps taken
  • stairs climbed
  • sleep quality
  • Code "SPORTS20"
  • Expires 8/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
