Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Vívosmart 4 Activity and Fitness Tracker
$84 $130
free shipping

That's $14 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty applies
Features
  • Available in Black
  • Oxygen sensor
  • Sleep monitor
  • Heart rate monitor, steps, calories burned
  • Model: 010-01995-03
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Fitness Trackers eBay Garmin
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register