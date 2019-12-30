Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch
$77 $200
free shipping

That's at least $23 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year Garmin warranty is provided.
  • Sold by GPS City via eBay.
Features
  • monitors heart rate
  • built-in GPS
  • notifications
  • Garmin Connect fitness community
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/30/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fitness Trackers eBay Garmin
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register