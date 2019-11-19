Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 53 mins ago
Refurb Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch
$77 $200
free shipping

That's $46 less than a new one and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by GPS City via eBay
  • A 1- year Garmin warranty applies
Features
  • built-in GPS
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • vibration alerts
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 53 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Garmin
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register