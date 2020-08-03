eBay · 2 days ago
Refurb Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch
$65 $200
free shipping

It's an all-time low and $10 cheaper than any other refurb we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by GPS City via eBay
  • A 1- year Garmin warranty applies
Features
  • built-in GPS
  • 24/7 heart rate monitoring
  • vibration alerts
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 8/3/2020
    Verified 8/4/2020
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Garmin
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register