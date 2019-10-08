New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Garmin DriveSmart 61 6.95" GPS w/ Smart Features
$120 $270
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurbished unit by $25. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 1-year warranty applies, backed by Garmin.
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • touchscreen LCD
  • voice-activated navigation
  • Bluetooth
  • USB Port
  • Model: 010-N1681-02
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Automotive GPSs eBay Garmin
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register