BuyDig via eBay offers the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 NA LMT-S 7" Bluetooth GPS Navigator with Lifetime North American Map and Traffic Updates forwith. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's also $89 less than you'd pay for a new one.) It features a 7" touchscreen LCD, voice-activated navigation, Bluetooth, and USB port.Note: A 1-year Garmin warranty applies. Also, first-time eBay customers can use coupon code "PERFECT3" to take an extra $3 off. Coupon expires today.