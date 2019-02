Ending today, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished Frigidaire Countertop Ice Maker in Silver for $89.80. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to. Plus, Rakuten members receive $19.17 in Rakuten Super Points. (Membership is free.) Withand assuming you'll use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. It makes up to 26 lbs. of ice per day in two different sizes (with storage space for up to 1.5 lbs.). It features electronic controls and an LED indicator.Note: The coupon can only be used once per account within a single transaction. (You must be signed in to use it.)