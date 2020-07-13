That's $286 less than a new model costs. (You'd pay at least $439 for a new 12,000 BTU version.) Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by VM Express via Newegg.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Wheels make it easily portable.
- 250 to 300 square foot area coverage.
- 24-hour on/off timer.
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
With coupon code "DN10", that's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at StackSocial
- LED lights
- humidifies the air
- filters out dust particles
That's $19 cooler than the next best price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3 speeds
- covers up to 108 sq. ft
- 2.4-gallon water tank with low water alarm
- remote control
- Model: TC09PEU
That's $41 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $50.) Buy Now at Newegg
- 45Hz to 20kHz system frequency response
- TL1 center channel speaker with 1/2" tweeter and dual 2.5" Dynamic Balance midranges
- 4 TL1 compact satellite speakers with 1/2" tweeter and 2.5" Dynamic Balance midrange
- 8" 50-watt powered subwoofer
- Model: AM1655-A
Save big on a variety of products, including components, computers, peripherals, cell phones, smart home products, TVs, and more. Even better, some items receive discounts via coupon codes noted on their product pages. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at around $2.
That's $10 under our February mention, $45 under the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best deal we've seen on this item in any condition. Buy Now at Newegg
- 3 stages of filtration
- HEPA media filter traps 99.97% of particles down to .03 microns
- silent technology & remote control
- Model: WK10050RM
That's $60 drop from last week, and $60 less than buying direct from brand. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Lenovo via Newegg.
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 7th-Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 1.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 10.8" 2560x1600 native resolution QHD touchscreen IPS display
- 10.8” 1920x1080 (1080p) Flexible E Ink Mobius touchscreen panel transforms into a flat halo keyboard
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: ZA3S0376US
Sign In or Register