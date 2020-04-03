Open Offer in New Tab
SideDeal
Refurb FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer
$59 $149
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at SideDeal

  • Use code "DEALFREE" to get this discount.
  • includes a FoodSaver roll, 3 quart-size FoodSaver bags, and 2 gallon-size FoodSaver bags
  • 2 vacuum speeds
  • moist/dry food settings
  • Model: V3425
  • Code "DEALFREE"
  • Expires 4/3/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
