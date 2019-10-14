New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Refurb Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
$111
free shipping

That's $25 under last month's mention (although that included $20 in Rakuten points) and $44 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • no warranty information is provided
Features
  • tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
  • over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
  • storage and playback for over 300 songs
  • water resistance to 164 feet
  • model: FB504GMBK
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches Walmart Fitbit
Refurbished Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register