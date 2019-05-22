GET OUR APPS
$102
free shipping
Refurb Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
Ending today, VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished
Fitbit Versa Smartwatch
in Black for $120. In cart, it drops to
$102
. With
free shipping
, that's $50 under our April mention of a new unit and $94 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Features include:
over 15 exercise modes & sleep monitor
tracking of heart rate, steps, distance, calories, & more
storage and playback for over 300 songs
water resistance to 164 feet
over 4 days of battery life
small and large wrist bands
Note: A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
Product Specifications
Store:
eBay
Brand:
Fitbit
Model:
FB504GMBK
