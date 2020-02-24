Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch
$72 $160
free shipping

That's $3 less than last week's mention and $48 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • the price will drop in-cart
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
  • No warranty information is provided
Features
  • tracks 24/7 heart rate & sleep stages
  • 15+ exercise modes
  • apps for sports, weather, & more call, text, calendar, and smartphone app notifications
  • includes S and L bands
  • Model: FB415SRLV
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Fitbit
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register